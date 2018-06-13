It’s here our first look at Wonder Woman 1984 the sequel to the smash hit movie starring Gal Gadot. The film is slated to hit theaters November 1, 2019. This film is set in 1980s and has Wonder Woman’s facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah this time around. Patty Jenkins resumes her role as director. We also get Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, with appearances by Pedro Pascal And Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor.

Production will take place in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and in the UK, Spain and the Canary Islands. Get ready.

