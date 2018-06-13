CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith Talk Sports, Media & “The Weeeeed”

Screamin’ A also talks about Jamie Foxx calling him to ask permission to roast him in an upcoming movie.

0 reads
Leave a comment
SiriusXM At Super Bowl 50 Radio Row - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The latest episode of Snoop Dogg’s GGN featured ESPN personality and esteemed journalist Stephen A. Smith.

In their extended discussion, Smith talks about haters and challenges anyone to match his resume.

Hit the jump for the full episode.

O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith Talk Sports, Media & “The Weeeeed” was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith Talk Sports, Media & “The Weeeeed”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Super Soul Subway: Here’s Proof That NYC Subway…
 1 hour ago
06.13.18
New Age Love: 6 Ways To Meet Your…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Shares Tracklist for Nas’ New…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
First Look At Wonder Woman 1984
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
Cold: James Corden & Ashton Kutcher Get Pusha…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
T.I. at Triumph Awards 2015
#WordEyeHeard: T.I. Ordered to Pay $75K in Unpaid…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Grown Little Millennials: Adults Are More Excited For…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Fan Facts: 21 Savage Is “Getting Way Richer”…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping A Woman With…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
10 items
10 Times Luke James Made Us Say “My,…
 4 hours ago
06.13.18
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
12 items
National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who…
 22 hours ago
06.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close