Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping A Woman With His Penis In 2002

Vegas officials are still pursuing the 16-year-old case

Jamie Foxx has been accused of allegedly slapping a woman in the face with his penis when she refused to perform oral sex on him.

According to TMZ, the woman said the alleged incident took place in 2002 during a party at Foxx’s Las Vegas residence. The woman told law enforcement that she and a friend went together and when she denied the Academy Award winner’s request, one of his friends told her she had to leave. The woman allegedly went to the hospital the next day to be treated for an acute panic attack.

Vegas officials say the case is still open, despite the three year statue of limitations having long since passed.

Foxx’s attorney, Allison Hart, spoke with TMZ and said that the 2018 BET Awards’ host denies the allegations.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story,” Hart said.

Hart continued, “The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.”

Close