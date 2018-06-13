CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Shares Tracklist for Nas’ New Album

2 reads
Leave a comment
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Surprisingly to a lot of people, Kanye has actually been keeping up with the deadlines he set for himself on Twitter a couple months back. Following Pusha T’s release and both Ye’s solo album and collab project with Kid Cudi, the next album in the cycle is the only and only Nas.

People have been expecting a new album from the Queensbridge native since he hopped on the track “Nas Album Done” for DJ Khaled’s project in 2016, but it looks like we’re finally getting some new material on Friday.

Kanye, who is producing the entire thing, dropped a tracklist on Twitter late Tuesday evening.

Sticking with the 7-song theme, the above names are the songs we can expect from Nas this Friday–though there’s no news on whether or not there will be any features along with it.

via Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I’m afraid.

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Shares Tracklist for Nas’ New Album

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

kanye west produce nas album , kanye west twitter , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , nas album 2018 , nas new album

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Super Soul Subway: Here’s Proof That NYC Subway…
 1 hour ago
06.13.18
New Age Love: 6 Ways To Meet Your…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Shares Tracklist for Nas’ New…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
First Look At Wonder Woman 1984
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
Cold: James Corden & Ashton Kutcher Get Pusha…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
T.I. at Triumph Awards 2015
#WordEyeHeard: T.I. Ordered to Pay $75K in Unpaid…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Grown Little Millennials: Adults Are More Excited For…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Fan Facts: 21 Savage Is “Getting Way Richer”…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping A Woman With…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
10 items
10 Times Luke James Made Us Say “My,…
 4 hours ago
06.13.18
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
12 items
National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who…
 22 hours ago
06.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close