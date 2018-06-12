Are your feet on the, shall we say…long side.

Do people call you clown boots, big boat, or sea flipper?

Well…don’t let the haters get you down.

There’s someone out here doing it BIG for all the folks with a little more feet to handle. Check out yvngswag‘s moves below!

He made a way out of no way.

Go off.

Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When Dancing? Well, This Guy Will Inspire You was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: