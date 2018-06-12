Warriors players ran out of Hennesy as their championship float rode through The Town.

So guard Jordan Bell hopped into the crowd to get a complimentary shot from a generous fan.

Jordan Bell ran out of Henny so he sourced some more from the crowd pic.twitter.com/hfahVtbKxx — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 12, 2018

Hit the jump to see why Bell is now going by Hendog Millionaire, plus more shenanigans from the parade.

“I’m on Hennessy now, I don’t know what champagne is.” Jordan Bell the Hendog Millionaire (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/5LOYHU7rnz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

Jordan Bell brought out the broom 💀💀💀 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/ymkXiSCzDw — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny Shot At Championship Parade was originally published on globalgrind.com

