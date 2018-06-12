Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown”

Out of all of Beyoncé‘s catalogue, “Countdown” is probably her most hype song with roaring trumpets, heavy percussion and a bossy Bey. So it’s definitely an accomplishment if you can slow it down for a soulful R&B swing.
This is exactly what musician Christopher Moten did and with great success! Check out his version of “Countdown” below, worthy of a late night drink and good conversation:
@beyonce So Silly 😜!!! She Always Be Talkin Bout Me In Her Songs…🤦🏽♂️ Or Is She Speaking For My Future Wife… IJS Found Myself Shedding To @beyonce Acapella Versions… This One Stood Out & I Had To Share It W You Guys!!! As Always, Trapp’d Out W Sexy R&B/Church Chords…😎 #thisistrapjazz #ilovetrapjazz #mrtrapjazz #waitforit #focus #trapjazz #godsplan #godisincontrol #bag 👌🏾
Beautiful.
