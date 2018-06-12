CLOSE
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown”

It'll get you in your feelings.

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Closing Night In East Rutherford

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty

Out of all of Beyoncé‘s catalogue, “Countdown” is probably her most hype song with roaring trumpets, heavy percussion and a bossy Bey. So it’s definitely an accomplishment if you can slow it down for a soulful R&B swing.

This is exactly what musician Christopher Moten did and with great success! Check out his version of “Countdown” below, worthy of a late night drink and good conversation:

 

Beautiful.

 

