After his fam’s music video took over social media this weekend, Lonzo Ball had some Ether-ish bars for teammate Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma usually gets his jokes off in the tweets, but he may have to step in the booth and respond to his to avoid going out like Drake.

Check out some of the bars and click iTunes the link below.

“Usually do this shit for fun/But trust me, boy, I’m not the one/If you the bullet, I’m the gun/If you the pot, I’m cooking, son/You want smoke? You can get it/Dressing for attention/Tryna be Russell Westbrook/You just honorable mention/I’ll kill you with these sentences/To me, you’re just a peasant/Triple B’s is independent/Kuzmania can’t reinvent it.”

Family Feud: Lonzo Ball Disses Lakers Teammate Kyle Kuzma was originally published on globalgrind.com

