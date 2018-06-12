Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, doesn’t seem to stop.

In between making viral music videos and starring in Star Wars movies, the talented entertainer still makes time for the youth.

He made this clear at Chance the Rapper‘s monthly Open Mike event in Chicago. The event, which is put on by Chance’s charity SocialWorks and the Chicago Public Library, caused a group of high schoolers to go off when Chance brought out his good friend Childish Gambino.

All the teens needed was the intro to “This Is America” and they were ready. Check out the special moment below!

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

Childish Gambino just came out @OpenMikeChicago 😭 My life is complete ☑️ pic.twitter.com/pTjDRlP0FW — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) June 12, 2018

Watch: Donald Glover Surprises Chicago Students With A Special Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com

