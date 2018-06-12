CLOSE
Watch: Donald Glover Surprises Chicago Students With A Special Performance

He reconnects with Chance the Rapper for an important event.

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, doesn’t seem to stop.

In between making viral music videos and starring in Star Wars movies, the talented entertainer still makes time for the youth.

He made this clear at Chance the Rapper‘s monthly Open Mike event in Chicago. The event, which is put on by Chance’s charity SocialWorks and the Chicago Public Library, caused a group of high schoolers to go off when Chance brought out his good friend Childish Gambino.

All the teens needed was the intro to “This Is America” and they were ready. Check out the special moment below!

