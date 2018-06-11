CLOSE
Big Baller Bars: The Ball Family Delivers Surprisingly Cold Bars In New BBB Commercial

Who knew Gelo could spit, too?

2017 CIF State Boys Open Division Championship - Chino Hills v Bishop Montgomery

Source: Josh Lefkowitz / Getty

The Big Ballers of BBB went viral in their new commercial this weekend.

Everybody played their role to perfection as Lonzo and Gelo divered surprisingly solid flows between LaVar’s Diddy-esque ad-libs (watch below).

