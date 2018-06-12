WordEyeHeard: Blac Chyna Gets Teenage Boyfriend’s Name Tatted on Her

Blac Chyna has a special way of showing her feelings for her boo thangs…she tattoos their names on her. We know y’all remember the mayhem that ensued after Chyna got a Future tattoo to promote her appearance in his “Rich Sex” video and possibly because she was entranced after their brief dalliance…The model’s latest ink is dedicated to her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend.

Chyna posted this photo where if you squint really hard or use a magnifying glass you can definitely see the name Jay tatted right inside her arm crease/inner elbow.

via Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Welp, at least it’s small enough to get covered up.

