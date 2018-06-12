CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Blac Chyna Gets Teenage Boyfriend’s Name Tatted on Her

23 reads
Leave a comment
Blac Cyna Hosting

Source: Tom Briglia / Getty

Blac Chyna has a special way of showing her feelings for her boo thangs…she tattoos their names on her. We know y’all remember the mayhem that ensued after Chyna got a Future tattoo to promote her appearance in his “Rich Sex” video and possibly because she was entranced after their brief dalliance…The model’s latest ink is dedicated to her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend.

Chyna posted this photo where if you squint really hard or use a magnifying glass you can definitely see the name Jay tatted right inside her arm crease/inner elbow.

via Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Welp, at least it’s small enough to get covered up.

10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son

8 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Blac Chyna Gets Teenage Boyfriend’s Name Tatted on Her

10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son

Speaking of nauseating discomfort, check out all the times Blac Chyna looked as if YBN Almighty Jay could be her son.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

blac chyna boyfriend , blac chyna boyfriend name tattoo , black chyna tattoo , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj & Future Announce ‘NickiHndrxx’ Joint Tour
 29 mins ago
06.12.18
Blac Cyna Hosting
#WordEyeHeard: Blac Chyna Gets Teenage Boyfriend’s Name Tatted…
 3 hours ago
06.12.18
13 items
Summer Jam 2018
 4 hours ago
06.12.18
What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck…
 18 hours ago
06.11.18
Watch: Can Your Favorite Rapper Perform While Playing…
 21 hours ago
06.11.18
10 items
How Many Yucky Licks: 10 Of The Nastiest,…
 21 hours ago
06.11.18
More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha…
 21 hours ago
06.11.18
Travis Scott Shut The City Down At His…
 22 hours ago
06.11.18
How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’…
 22 hours ago
06.11.18
Bun B
#WordEyeHeard: Radio Station Mistakes Bun B for Pimp…
 23 hours ago
06.11.18
Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What…
 24 hours ago
06.11.18
Trey Songz Visits BET's '106 & Park'
#WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims…
 1 day ago
06.11.18
Monday Moves: When The Spirit Of Cuba Enters…
 1 day ago
06.11.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million…
 1 day ago
06.11.18
Trevor Jackson Talks About Showing His Mother His…
 1 day ago
06.11.18
Family Feud: Kanye West Has Never Been Happier…
 1 day ago
06.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close