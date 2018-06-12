WordEyeHeard: Blac Chyna Gets Teenage Boyfriend’s Name Tatted on Her

Blac Chyna has a special way of showing her feelings for her boo thangs…she tattoos their names on her. We know y’all remember the mayhem that ensued after Chyna got a Future tattoo to promote her appearance in his “Rich Sex” video and possibly because she was entranced after their brief dalliance…The model’s latest ink is dedicated to her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend.
Chyna posted this photo where if you squint really hard or use a magnifying glass you can definitely see the name Jay tatted right inside her arm crease/inner elbow.
via Bossip
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Welp, at least it’s small enough to get covered up.
10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son
1. “My mom wants to know if you have these in a size 7”1 of 8
2. When its your birthday, but everyone is checking for moms.2 of 8
3. “Mama’s got you baby”3 of 8
4. When your classmates tell you your mama is fine.4 of 8
5. Baby Love5 of 8
6. Take your child to work day.6 of 8
7. When you look just like your mama.7 of 8
8. Nothing like a quick nap on mama shoulder.8 of 8
