CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’ House After Losing His Virginity

You ol' play boy, you!

0 reads
Leave a comment
27th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith swears she knew when her eldest child lost his v-card. On her new show Red Table Talk, she tells her daughter Willow Smith “I knew the night—the night!—Jaden lost his virginity.” The famed actress credited her own “intuition,” but we think Jaden most likely made it hot when he walked into his house (late) looking like a brand new man.

Hit the flip for 5 photos that depict how we imagine he rolled up to his mama’s house after getting some for the first time.

How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’ House After Losing His Virginity was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’ House After Losing His Virginity

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck…
 4 hours ago
06.11.18
Watch: Can Your Favorite Rapper Perform While Playing…
 6 hours ago
06.11.18
10 items
How Many Yucky Licks: 10 Of The Nastiest,…
 7 hours ago
06.11.18
More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha…
 7 hours ago
06.11.18
Travis Scott Shut The City Down At His…
 7 hours ago
06.11.18
How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’…
 8 hours ago
06.11.18
Bun B
#WordEyeHeard: Radio Station Mistakes Bun B for Pimp…
 8 hours ago
06.11.18
Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What…
 9 hours ago
06.11.18
Trey Songz Visits BET's '106 & Park'
#WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims…
 11 hours ago
06.11.18
Monday Moves: When The Spirit Of Cuba Enters…
 13 hours ago
06.11.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million…
 13 hours ago
06.11.18
Trevor Jackson Talks About Showing His Mother His…
 13 hours ago
06.11.18
Family Feud: Kanye West Has Never Been Happier…
 14 hours ago
06.11.18
SMH: Hilarious Video Shows The Energy Needed To…
 14 hours ago
06.11.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close