When it comes to Pusha T, you’re either 1. A true fan and have his new album Daytona on repeat 2. Could care less about his album, but his “The Story of Adidon” diss against Drake was fire! or 3. Team Drizzy fo’ life!

Well since the heat has died down between Push and his Champagne Papi archenemy, Push has had some time to reflect.

He did a quick interview with GQ that was quite revealing, even for the most hardcore Pusha T fans. Swipe through for Pusha T highlights about Drake backing down, Push’s weird relationship to Kanye and his feelings about the outdoors. It might stretch your ideas about what King Push is really about…

More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha T’s ‘GQ’ Interview was originally published on globalgrind.com

