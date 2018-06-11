CLOSE
Watch: Can Your Favorite Rapper Perform While Playing Chess Like GZA?

I'll wait...

Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 3

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

GZA is arguably hip hop’s smartest rapper.

With complex rhymes, a vocabulary straight out of the dictionary, and broad scientific knowledge, the Wu-Tang Clan co-founder is always schooling folks no matter where he is.

So it comes as no surprise that the New York spitter was caught on camera performing a music set, but also handling a chess game…AT THE SAME DAMN TIME.

In one video, he can be seen rapping “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F*ck Wit” while making a move on the chess board. In another clip, it seems he’s playing during a break.

Your fav could never.

GZA’s efforts are not surprising considering he’s a well known chess fan. Even the reissue of his classic album Liquid Swords included a full-sized wooden chess set.

Now I’m not saying your favorite rapper has to be a genius, but come on…GZA is setting the bar pretty high.

