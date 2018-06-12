Everyone is getting in on dragging IHOP over their name change from International House of Pancakes to International House of Burgers. Regular folks aren’t the only ones confused by the rebranding. Restaurants are dragging IHOP by their edges too.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Literally, every restaurant is getting involved.

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

We have burgers too pic.twitter.com/zIBhKYhbtd — Pluckers (@Pluckers) June 11, 2018

Burger King even changed their name and bio to reflect their new name, Pancake King!

BRAND WARS: Burger King trolls IHOB by calling itself the Pancake King. pic.twitter.com/CONYjjxNMd — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 11, 2018

sorry, old Burger King can’t come to the phone right now… — Pancake King (@BurgerKing) June 11, 2018

Restaurants aren’t the only ones getting in on the fun. Netflix joined in as well.

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

Today has been one weird day.

What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck Over Their Name Change was originally published on globalgrind.com

