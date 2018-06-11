Social media star Clarence White is best known for his where over 1.5 million followers but he is also business man with his clothing company Designed By White, which combines streetwear with high fashion. Plus, his ClarenceNYC TV YouTube channel boasts to over 1.2 million subscribers and while he is Indy, we sat down with Mr. White and took him to the Deep End of the pool when it comes to what he looks for in the ladies.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Queen Naija Reveals Her ‘Mile High Club’ Status During Never Have I Ever [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Queen Naija Shares Her ‘American Idol’ Experience: ‘I Didn’t Want To Be Known As The Girl On American Idol’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Devvon Terrell Plays A Sexy Game of ‘This or That’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Clarence White Loves An Independent Woman Who’s Got Her Own [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: