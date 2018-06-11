Clarence White Loves An Independent Woman Who’s Got Her Own [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
| 06.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Social media star Clarence White is best known for his where over 1.5 million followers but he is also business man with his clothing company Designed By White, which combines streetwear with high fashion. Plus, his ClarenceNYC TV YouTube channel boasts to over 1.2 million subscribers and while he is Indy, we sat down with Mr. White and took him to the Deep End of the pool when it comes to what he looks for in the ladies.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Queen Naija Reveals Her ‘Mile High Club’ Status During Never Have I Ever [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Queen Naija Shares Her ‘American Idol’ Experience: ‘I Didn’t Want To Be Known As The Girl On American Idol’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Devvon Terrell Plays A Sexy Game of ‘This or That’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Clarence White Loves An Independent Woman Who’s Got Her Own [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Clarence White Loves An Independent Woman Who’s Got Her Own [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B
#WordEyeHeard: Radio Station Mistakes Bun B for Pimp…
 3 hours ago
06.11.18
Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What…
 4 hours ago
06.11.18
Trey Songz Visits BET's '106 & Park'
#WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims…
 6 hours ago
06.11.18
Monday Moves: When The Spirit Of Cuba Enters…
 7 hours ago
06.11.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million…
 7 hours ago
06.11.18
Trevor Jackson Talks About Showing His Mother His…
 7 hours ago
06.11.18
Family Feud: Kanye West Has Never Been Happier…
 8 hours ago
06.11.18
SMH: Hilarious Video Shows The Energy Needed To…
 9 hours ago
06.11.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Don’t Touch My Chair: Here’s What Looks We…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
This Hillbilly Knockout Is Proof Of Why You…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
35 items
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z,…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
2013 BET Experience - Movie Premiere 'Let Me Explain' With Kevin Hart
#WordEyeHeard: Omar Gooding Yells Homophobic Slurs at Pizza…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close