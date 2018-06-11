Nicki Minaj and Future Announce NICKIHNDRXX Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future are going on tour together!
Early Monday, Nicki Minaj and Future announced their joint NICKIHNDRXX Tour, which will kick off in September, running through the end of November, across North America before heading to Europe in 2019.
Unfortunately, Indy is not one of the stops on the tour but they are making some stops that are close to Indy. Check out the USA dates below.
07-07 Quebec City, Quebec – Impérial Bell
08-17 Des Moines, IA – Water Works Park
09-01-02 Philadelphia, PA – Made in America Festival
09-21 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
09-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
09-26 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
09-28 Chicago, IL – United Center
09-29 Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena
10-01 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
10-02 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
10-04 Boston, MA – TD Garden
10-05 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
10-07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
10-11 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
10-14 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
10-16 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-19 Miami, FL – American Airlines Center
10-20 Orlando, FL – Amway Arena
10-21 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Festival
10-23 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
10-28 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 10-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
11-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11-02 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11-04 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
11-06 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
11-09 Portland, OR – Moda Center
11-10 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome
11-16 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
11-17 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
11-20 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
11-24 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand
