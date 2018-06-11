On The Download With Issa Rae [PODCAST]

06.11.18
Description: Actress, Director Issa Rae keeps it very real and discusses her rise to fame. Known for YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl to now entering her 3rd season on the hit HBO show Insecure. Rae goes in on how she leverage digital technology such as social media to make her mark in the Hollywood grind!

