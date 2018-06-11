Trevor Jackson Talks About Showing His Mother His Explicit Superfly Love Scene

Entertainment News
| 06.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell help make the re-imagination of Superfly an instant hood classic. Trevor’s version of Youngblood Priest is cold blooded and smooth as he tries to get out the drug game with his best friend Eddie, played by Jason. Jason’s acting chops help craft a funny and calculated underboss to Priest’s superfly attitude.

I sat down with the pair to talk about their new film, and also asked Trevor what it was like for his parents to watch his explicit sex scene on the big screen. Jason also gives us the exclusive 411 on his next big movie Tyrel about a Black dude who gets caught partying in the mountains with a group of white people.

Superfly hits theaters this Wednesday June 13th

Trevor Jackson Talks About Showing His Mother His Explicit Superfly Love Scene was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trevor Jackson Talks About Showing His Mother His Explicit Superfly Love Scene

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B
#WordEyeHeard: Radio Station Mistakes Bun B for Pimp…
 1 hour ago
06.11.18
Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What…
 2 hours ago
06.11.18
Trey Songz Visits BET's '106 & Park'
#WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims…
 4 hours ago
06.11.18
Monday Moves: When The Spirit Of Cuba Enters…
 5 hours ago
06.11.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million…
 6 hours ago
06.11.18
Trevor Jackson Talks About Showing His Mother His…
 6 hours ago
06.11.18
Family Feud: Kanye West Has Never Been Happier…
 7 hours ago
06.11.18
SMH: Hilarious Video Shows The Energy Needed To…
 7 hours ago
06.11.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Don’t Touch My Chair: Here’s What Looks We…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
This Hillbilly Knockout Is Proof Of Why You…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
35 items
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z,…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
2013 BET Experience - Movie Premiere 'Let Me Explain' With Kevin Hart
#WordEyeHeard: Omar Gooding Yells Homophobic Slurs at Pizza…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close