WordEyeHeard: Radio Station Mistakes Bun B for Pimp C SMH [PHOTO]

Hot 97 is getting dragged on social media after a tweet posted on their Twitter account said that Pimp C was on stage at the 2018 Summer Jam. The only problem is: the late UKG rapper has been dead for a decade.
During Hot 97’s radio personality Megan Ryte’s set, Houston legend Bun B came out to perform. Of course, this has to be tweeted out for the fans on their timeline. Unfortunately, someone tweeted, “Underground Kings! Pimp C just came out w/ @MeganRyte.” Womp-womp.
Hot 97 quickly deleted the tweet and issued an apology to fans and the family of Pimp C for the Twitter gaffe.
“We deeply apologize to family and friends of the late Pimp C as well as Bun B for the terrible error. We hold the legacy of Chad Lamont Butler aka Pimp C and UGK dear to our hearts & will work to keep his rich legacy alive in the future.
Of course, competition radio station Power 105.1 had to rub it in. “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God gave Hot 97 “Donkey of the Day,” which was rightfully deserved in this case.
Despite the Twitter blunder, Hot 97’s Summer Jam went off without a hitch. Headliners Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland and more all delivered impressive sets throughout the night.
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Pimp C is rolling over in his wood grain casket.
