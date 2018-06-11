CLOSE
Kruz Newz: More than 2.500 Women Break Record for Biggest Skinny Dip

On Saturday morning, more than 2,500 women broke a Guinness World Record by taking the biggest skinny dip in a secluded beach in Ireland.  The annual event, Strip & Dip, was raising funds for Ireland’s national children’s cancer charity, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

