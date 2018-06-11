Kruz Newz: More than 2.500 Women Break Record for Biggest Skinny Dip

On Saturday morning, more than 2,500 women broke a Guinness World Record by taking the biggest skinny dip in a secluded beach in Ireland. The annual event, Strip & Dip, was raising funds for Ireland’s national children’s cancer charity, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: