CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million in the Red

4 reads
Leave a comment
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

The Queen Bee is in a financial quagmire. Lil’ Kim has filed for bankruptcy, citing debt totaling over $4M. 

According to TMZ, Kim owes $2 million for a loan on her New Jersey home as well as $1,845,451.74 in unpaid taxes. She is also in for $186K in legal bills.

You may recall that Lil’ Kim’s Alpine, NJ mansion was going up for auction. The bank had seized the property.

Kim has reportedly offered to drop $5,500 a month to a creditor to work things out, but a bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for July.

It’s a safe bet that fans can expect a new album and tour so Kim can get some income flow.

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Not sure how much new music is going to help her…

Long Live Lil Kim! The Queen Bee’s 7 Best Performances

8 photos Launch gallery

Long Live Lil Kim! The Queen Bee’s 7 Best Performances

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million in the Red

Long Live Lil Kim! The Queen Bee’s 7 Best Performances

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lil kim bankruptcy , lil kim debt , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz Visits BET's '106 & Park'
#WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims…
 14 mins ago
06.11.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million…
 2 hours ago
06.11.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 23 hours ago
06.10.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 23 hours ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Don’t Touch My Chair: Here’s What Looks We…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
This Hillbilly Knockout Is Proof Of Why You…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
35 items
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z,…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
2013 BET Experience - Movie Premiere 'Let Me Explain' With Kevin Hart
#WordEyeHeard: Omar Gooding Yells Homophobic Slurs at Pizza…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood &…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Weekend Shmood: When A Video Game Bop Has…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Das My Best Friend: 10 TV Show Besties…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Straight Gangsta In New…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled,…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC
#WordEyeHeard: Fabolous Close to Reaching Plea Deal in…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close