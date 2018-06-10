CLOSE
Entertainment News
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads

After you see the bad gals of “Ocean’s 8” stick up the box office, here are more empowering films to stream from home.

Miu Miu : Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

From Roxanne, Roxanne to She’s Gotta Have It, Netflix highlighted these films that put ladies first.

Don’t forget to check out Ocean’s 8 this weekend, starting Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Mindy Kaling.

Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads was originally published on globalgrind.com

