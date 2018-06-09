WordEyeHeard: Omar Gooding Yells Homophobic Slurs at Pizza Shop [VIDEO]

Omar Gooding had a meltdown in a Las Vegas restaurant after his food was running a little late.

According to TMZ, Gooding, the brother of Cuba Gooding Jr., was at a food court/bar space around 3 am on Saturday morning at Rio in Vegas. The Family Time actor was allegedly mistreating an employee of the restaurant because his pizza was taking longer than he would have preferred. A man who claims to have been a cop confronted him for his behavior. In a video obtained by TMZ, Gooding is seen challenging the man to arrest him.

Witnesses told TMZ that the actor was “degrading” the restaurant employee because they were taking a long time with his order. When the man in the hat requested that Gooding step back and calm down, he flipped. The argument was littered with a variety of colorful curse words, including the homophobic f-word that Gooding said multiple times. He even called the other man a “retard” before security showed up to take care of the situation. There were no arrests made or reported taken of the incident.

