Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood & The Hood Loved Him Back

Anthony Bourdain

The news of Anthony Bourdain’s death shocked food lovers and fans everywhere.

 

But Bourdain’s brand is so brolic that his Black fan base was probably larger than any other YT American chef.

Let’s be real — you would never catch Gordon Ramsey or Paula Dean in the Bronx with Desus & Mero, eating at hole in the wall spots while talking about hip hop.

Remember when he pulled up in H-Town to look at whips with Slim Thug:

Or how about the time he made himself a household name with kids when he played Dr. Tony on Yo Gabba Gabba.

 

And you know what they say about Yo Gabba Gabba:

Let’s not forget when Anthony taught Obama the art of the noodle slurp after having a $6 meal in Vietnam:

 

That moment was so special that the restaurant framed the tables:

Anthony allowed us to travel the world with him and to see things most of us probably wouldn’t have if it weren’t for him.

 

Rest in peace to the legend.

Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood & The Hood Loved Him Back was originally published on globalgrind.com

