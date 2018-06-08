Wendy Williams was photographed by photographer and art director Robert Ector and the new photos were undeniably amazing.

.@WendyWilliams is looking better than ever in latest photoshoot. (📸: Robert Ector) pic.twitter.com/AgOS9K2QGm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2018

However, although Miss Wendy looked really good in the photos, there was something a little off about a few of them.

We couldn’t seem to put our foot on it.

Wendy Williams girl you good in this picture but baaaaby who you tryna fool we know them feet ARE NOT yours! 😩💀😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bDDuYIHszO — Hollywood (@That_Guy_Trei) June 7, 2018

Did they photoshop Wendy’s feet to the gawds or did they replace them with prosthetics? The world may never know but Black Twitter will get their jokes off anyway.

Hit the flip for some of the best ones.

Something Is Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet was originally published on globalgrind.com

