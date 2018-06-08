As a culture, we’ve ranted and raved about canceling Kanye West more times than he’s said “Yeezy.”
But it seems as though every time he drops a new album, his cancellation is discontinued and his foolery is ignored.
Let’s be real, any other artists would’ve been banned from speaking certain places after claiming that slavery was a choice. But not Kanye.
The Kardashian King loves to troll us, and it’s starting to seem like some folks like it —dare I say, admire him for it.
But when is enough enough? When is too far too far?
CHECK OUT THESE MOMENTS that almost, and should have, got Kanye West completely outta here.
Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled, Or Nah? was originally published on globalgrind.com