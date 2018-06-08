As a culture, we’ve ranted and raved about canceling Kanye West more times than he’s said “Yeezy.”

But it seems as though every time he drops a new album, his cancellation is discontinued and his foolery is ignored.

Let’s be real, any other artists would’ve been banned from speaking certain places after claiming that slavery was a choice. But not Kanye.

The Kardashian King loves to troll us, and it’s starting to seem like some folks like it —dare I say, admire him for it.

Kanye is ahead of his time as a troll. I love it — Ghetto Othello (@BManic333) April 25, 2018

I love Kanye too. Troll on bro. — Timmy (@TrueLifeOfTimmy) April 28, 2018

Kanye is gonna troll everyone until they hate him and then he’ll drop music everyone loves. Or loves to hate. — Raiden Labs (@RaidenLabs) April 26, 2018

But when is enough enough? When is too far too far?

those who are still supporting kanye & his wife are gonna need to grow thicker skins cuz the rest of us have EXTREMELY valid reasons to not fuck with those fools. a lot of you are deep in ya feelings right now and it shows in your reactions. — king crissle (@crissles) June 3, 2018

CHECK OUT THESE MOMENTS that almost, and should have, got Kanye West completely outta here.

Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled, Or Nah? was originally published on globalgrind.com

