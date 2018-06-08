CLOSE
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Straight Gangsta In New Scary AF ‘Halloween’ Trailer

Hide ya kids, hide ya wife.

Michael Myers In 'Halloween'

Source: Fotos International / Getty

Sooo, the new Halloween trailer is terrifying…

If you’re a fan of the long-running franchise, you shouldn’t be disappointed with the 2018 reboot coming out October 19. In the flick, Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode who is now 40 and still has some beef with the psychotic killer Mike Myers.

And when I say beef, I mean she’s waiting for Mikey to come out of prison so she can kick his ass.

 

This is not the same running scared “innocent girl” from 1978. Forty years later, Jamie Lee is a hundred push ups away from going all Sarah Connor on Mikey.

 

The star actress promises this reboot will honor the original feel of the 1978 movie and the storyline will continue as if the previous sequels never happened.

…and did I mention the trailer is scary af.

Check it out for yourself below!

 

Jamie is NOT playin’.

Swipe through to peep some fan reactions to the much anticipated flick!

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Straight Gangsta In New Scary AF 'Halloween' Trailer

