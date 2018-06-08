CLOSE
Das My Best Friend: 10 TV Show Besties That We Wish Were Friends IRL

Can you believe that there’s a such thing as National Best Friend Day? We’re probably suppose to be telling our besties how much we appreciate them today, but shouldn’t we be doing that all day, errday?

 

But the pseudo holiday did make us think about some of our favorite TV show besties and how we wish they were our BFF goals in real life.

Like Issa & Molly! Malibu, we can’t get enough of their super authentic and honest bond. Out of all the TV show besties, these two probably spend the most time together off set — and we love ’em for it. 

 

Hit the flip for more TV show best friends that we wish were our bestie goals in real life.

Das My Best Friend: 10 TV Show Besties That We Wish Were Friends IRL was originally published on globalgrind.com

