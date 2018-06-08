CLOSE
Weekend Shmood: When A Video Game Bop Has You Lit

Nintendo stay having the jams.

A Japanese edition of the Nintendo 64 clear blue version...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

When Friday rolls around, everybody isn’t about to be club hopping like the rest of them.

Some folks would much prefer a quiet evening cuddled with their game console.

And let’s keep it a hundred — some of these games have theme songs that can get you hype better than any club can.

Just ask dance guru Yvng Homie

When Mario turns on.. 😂🔥 I can’t help myself to the song 😂

A post shared by Lil Homie 🦁 (@yvnghomie) on

 

And we shall never forget the moves Kida the Great dropped on us for the Wii theme song.

 

Classic.

Swipe through for some more video game moves necessary to start your weekend!

Weekend Shmood: When A Video Game Bop Has You Lit was originally published on globalgrind.com

