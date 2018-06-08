CLOSE
Remember When Slim Thug Showed Anthony Bourdain A Slab Line?

Bourdain got the Houston experience right.

Anthony Bourdain‘s Parts Unknown series took viewers on a journey across the globe. The influential chef and writer made viewers feel as if they were right alongside with him during his excursions. One particular trip brought him to Houston in 2016.

Bourdain met with Slim Thug and a host of other Houston OGs to give him a real tour of the city. Thugga hipped him to Burns BBQ on the Northside, and showed off why Houston loves slab culture.

Somebody might have gotten Bourdain a double-cup and some oil while he was doing here as he professed on Twitter.

Bourdain died on Friday of an apparent suicide. He was 61 years old.

