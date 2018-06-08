CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: UPS Fires Employee for Racist Facebook Post

UPS Posts Positive Quarterly Earnings, And Forecasts A Strong Holiday Season

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

WSB-TV Atlanta reports that Gwendolyn Carder who worked as the human resources supervisor at a Georgia UPS facility has been fired for posting her story on Facebook in which she addressed a police officer being fired for hitting a Black suspect with his patrol car.

“Thugs deserve it. If a family member so be it. However, I do no have any thugs in my family that I am aware of. Seems to be people of color who are the problem.”

And just like that she was out of a job which she had held for 25 years. Think about that. For 25 years she kept her opinions to herself until an racist man with an orange hue hijacked the 2016 Presidential election and told everyone to hate whoever’s different from him and his ilk.

In a statement released UPS distanced themselves from Carder’s racist comments and reminded everyone they’re a company that prides itself on diversity.

“UPS has no tolerance for hate, bigotry or prejudice. The company embraces diversity and inclusion as one of its core values. The comments Ms. Carder shared in response to WSB-TV’s story do not reflect UPS’s values or culture.”

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. This is what happens when Thumb Thugging goes wrong…

Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs

Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: UPS Fires Employee for Racist Facebook Post

Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs

There are many stories about folks who were fired before they became rich and famous.  Naturally, their philosophy is ‘that was the best thing that ever happened’ . . . however, that isn’t always the case.  Most of the folks in this gallery were already famous before getting the axe.  A few have gone on to greater things, a few . . . not so much,  a few are still trying to catch the fame train and some use their celebrity to do other things.

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , ups employee fired facebook post , ups employee fired racist rant

comments – add yours
