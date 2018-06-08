WordEyeHeard: Fabolous Close to Reaching Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case

Fabolous is on the cusp of accepting a plea deal in his domestic violence case with his baby mama Emily B., BOSSIP can reveal.

The rapper was in court in Northern New Jersey Thursday, where both prosecutors and his lawyer Brian Neary asked for more time to hash out a plea for the “Throw It In The Bag” artist.

The sticking point is the fact that Fab may not be eligible for what’s known as pre-trial intervention – a diversion program where an offender’s charges are dismissed upon completion. Pre Trial Intervention is only open to first-time offenders and Fabolous has prior arrests on his record.

We’ve reached out to the Prosecutor’s Office for more on the plea deal terms.

Emily B told police in March that the father of her two kids threatened to kill her and punched her seven times in the head, causing her two front teeth to be medically removed, according to Fab’s criminal complaint.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and making terroristic threats.

However, the pair has since reconciled, and Neary told us last month that Emily got a restraining order and a separate domestic violence case dismissed.

Fab – dressed in black jeans, a plaid shirt and a cargo jacket – only spoke to confirm that he’d be able to attend his next plea hearing on the case later this month. Emily B. did not attend the hearing.

