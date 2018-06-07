Woman Stranded By Future Who Refused To Have Sex With Him Speaks Out For The First Time {Boom 103.9 Exclusive}

She claims that she even got a call from Future's baby mother also...

Entertainment News
| 06.07.18
Shamartess Whitsett was dragged by internet this week, and for the first time speaks to Boom 103.9 about the whole thing.

The “IG Model” (even though she’s just a beautiful women with a page like all of us) that sparked controversy when she accused rapper Future of leaving her stranded after she flew out to meet him called into Paris Nicole’s show to share her side of the story.

Shamartess

Source: Via Shamartess

She explains how she met Future, why she paid for her own flight to LA, why she put the rapper on blast, and getting a surprise phone call from Future’s Baby Mama and more!

She wants to make it clear that she’s not an IG model and will never be doing this again!

Future's Exclusive Hip Hop Awards Performance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Check out the exclusive interview above and let us know what you think on @BoomPhilly!

