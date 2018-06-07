Should The Man Still Pay All The Bills? [Exclusive Video]

| 06.07.18
Neyo

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

In support of his upcoming album “Good Man” Ne-Yo talks good man struggles, how woman can find one and if the man should still be the provider in today’s changing gender roles. Ne-Yo’s album, “Good Man,”hits stores June 8th.

