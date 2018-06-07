CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Finally Free From Cash Money

2017 Lil Weezyana Fest

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Weezy F. Baby is no longer part of Cash Money Records.

The label’s longest-running star is free after years of struggling publicly and in court.

Court documents say that Cash Money distributor Universal Music Group stepped in to pay over $10 million to Wayne, who was suing for $51 million, along with 49% control of the YMCMB label he founded.

Wayne’s highly-anticipated Carter V will now be put out by Universal, who reportedly agreed to make the deal happen because of their faith in YMCMB artists Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Despite the deal, Wayne and former father-figure Brian “Baby” Williams are still at odds, according to The Blast.

More at GlobalGrind

