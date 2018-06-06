On June 6, 2007, UGK and OutKast released a single. That single, “International Players Anthem,” was produced by Pimp C and Three 6 Mafia. So in essence, the three biggest groups in terms of influence, classic records and consistency in the history of Southern rap — all converged on one track — to make a wedding staple and an absolutely perfect song.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The track is so revered that there’s an actual petition to make the song the new national anthem.

FAST INT’L PLAYERS ANTHEM FACTS

Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You” is the sample that carries much of the song.

Project Pat originally sampled it for “I Choose U.”

Pimp C re-produced the beat once he heard it.

3 Stacks and Bun and Big Boi rapped over it.

Pimp was upset because Andre 3000 didn’t want to rap over the drums of the song.

You can always argue over who had the best verse.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Happy International Players Anthem Day! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: