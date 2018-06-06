CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Happy International Players Anthem Day!

6 reads
Leave a comment

On June 6, 2007, UGK and OutKast released a single. That single, “International Players Anthem,” was produced by Pimp C and Three 6 Mafia. So in essence, the three biggest groups in terms of influence, classic records and consistency in the history of Southern rap — all converged on one track — to make a wedding staple and an absolutely perfect song.

The track is so revered that there’s an actual petition to make the song the new national anthem.

FAST INT’L PLAYERS ANTHEM FACTS

  • Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You” is the sample that carries much of the song.
  • Project Pat originally sampled it for “I Choose U.”
  • Pimp C re-produced the beat once he heard it.
  • 3 Stacks and Bun and Big Boi rapped over it.
  • Pimp was upset because Andre 3000 didn’t want to rap over the drums of the song.
  • You can always argue over who had the best verse.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Happy International Players Anthem Day! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Happy International Players Anthem Day!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Did Beyonce Show Off Rumi And Sir Carter…
 16 hours ago
06.06.18
Happy International Players Anthem Day!
 17 hours ago
06.06.18
Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will…
 18 hours ago
06.06.18
Canadian Struggle: 10 Things Drake Could’ve Possibly “Been…
 18 hours ago
06.06.18
LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia…
 19 hours ago
06.06.18
The Rewind: Jamie Foxx As ‘Spawn,’ Drake’s ‘Duppy…
 19 hours ago
06.06.18
Cashed Out: 5 Times Cash Money (Allegedly) “Mismanaged”…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
British Vogue's Centenary Gala Dinner - Drinks Reception
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Gets Rappers Banned From Wyoming…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake)…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
Schooled: Samuel L. Jackson Demonstrates All The Ways…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye Called J. Prince to End Drake/Pusha…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
Watch Issa Rae Roast Kanye At CFDA Awards:…
 22 hours ago
06.06.18
A menu from IHOP in Naples, Florida.
#WordEyeHeard: IHOP Changing Their Name to What? And…
 22 hours ago
06.06.18
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 2 days ago
06.05.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 2 days ago
06.05.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 2 days ago
06.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close