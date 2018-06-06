CLOSE
Did Beyonce Show Off Rumi And Sir Carter At OTR II Opener?

Beyonce threw the internet for a loop ... again

With the OTR 2 tour kicking off last night, you knew the internet would be all over photos from the show. Would Jay-Z and Beyoncé perform new music? Would there be any difference from the Coachella set and now? Would there be anything … revealing? Well fans got treated to something – photos of Rumi and Sir Carter! Or “alleged” photos of Rumi And Sir!

See how the internet (including us) originally reacted thinking they had caught their first glimpse of Rumi and Sir with these photos.

BUT … that’s not the case!

According to Buzzfeed, the two adorable babies posing with Jay-Z and Beyoncé in those photos aren’t Rumi and Sir. A rep for Beyoncé confirmed to Buzzfeed that “it’s not” Blue Ivy’s kid brother and sister in the photo.

So where are the twins? Hit the next page to find out!

Did Beyonce Show Off Rumi And Sir Carter At OTR II Opener?

