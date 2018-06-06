Queen Naija Shares Her ‘American Idol’ Experience: ‘I Didn’t Want To Be Known As The Girl On American Idol’ [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
| 06.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

YouTube vlogger Queen Naija knew she had a potential hit when she penned “Medicine,” an R&B groove about getting revenge on a cheating lover. Since it’s release in 2017, she has become fan favorite and on Tuesday afternoon she stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with Ashmac!

Watch the full interview above!

RELATED: Queen Naija Reveals Her ‘Mile High Club’ Status During Never Have I Ever

RELATED: Queen Naija Explains How Her Public Breakup Inspired Medicine

Queen Naija Shares Her ‘American Idol’ Experience: ‘I Didn’t Want To Be Known As The Girl On American Idol’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Queen Naija Shares Her ‘American Idol’ Experience: ‘I Didn’t Want To Be Known As The Girl On American Idol’ [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will…
 13 hours ago
06.06.18
Canadian Struggle: 10 Things Drake Could’ve Possibly “Been…
 14 hours ago
06.06.18
LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia…
 15 hours ago
06.06.18
The Rewind: Jamie Foxx As ‘Spawn,’ Drake’s ‘Duppy…
 15 hours ago
06.06.18
Cashed Out: 5 Times Cash Money (Allegedly) “Mismanaged”…
 16 hours ago
06.06.18
British Vogue's Centenary Gala Dinner - Drinks Reception
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Gets Rappers Banned From Wyoming…
 16 hours ago
06.06.18
Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake)…
 16 hours ago
06.06.18
Schooled: Samuel L. Jackson Demonstrates All The Ways…
 16 hours ago
06.06.18
2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye Called J. Prince to End Drake/Pusha…
 17 hours ago
06.06.18
Watch Issa Rae Roast Kanye At CFDA Awards:…
 17 hours ago
06.06.18
A menu from IHOP in Naples, Florida.
#WordEyeHeard: IHOP Changing Their Name to What? And…
 17 hours ago
06.06.18
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing…
 2 days ago
06.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close