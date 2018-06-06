YouTube vlogger Queen Naija knew she had a potential hit when she penned “Medicine,” an R&B groove about getting revenge on a cheating lover. Since it’s release in 2017, she has become fan favorite and on Tuesday afternoon she stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with Ashmac!
Watch the full interview above!
Queen Naija Shares Her ‘American Idol’ Experience: ‘I Didn’t Want To Be Known As The Girl On American Idol’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com
