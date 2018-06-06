CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake) New Chart Topping Album Is Your Favorite?

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

We’ve been waiting for Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s alleged joint album to drop for so long that folks are starting to get very delusional.

 

Some are tripping pretty hard, to the point where they’re pretending Blue Ivy has a new number album.

We can’t even lie, the concept and the cover art is pretty fire. But the tracklists that folks are coming up with is impeccable:

 

They even started giving the album some accolades:

 

The Beyhive got hella creative with the song titles — and we stan!

 

And the Blue Ivy-esque bars they imagine she’d spit:

 

Move over Kanye, Cudi, Pusha and Drake — but Blue Ivy had the best summer album of all time.

But really, are we ever gonna get the mythical joint alum for her parents?

Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake) New Chart Topping Album Is Your Favorite? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake) New Chart Topping Album Is Your Favorite?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will…
 2 hours ago
06.06.18
Canadian Struggle: 10 Things Drake Could’ve Possibly “Been…
 2 hours ago
06.06.18
LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia…
 3 hours ago
06.06.18
The Rewind: Jamie Foxx As ‘Spawn,’ Drake’s ‘Duppy…
 3 hours ago
06.06.18
Cashed Out: 5 Times Cash Money (Allegedly) “Mismanaged”…
 4 hours ago
06.06.18
British Vogue's Centenary Gala Dinner - Drinks Reception
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Gets Rappers Banned From Wyoming…
 4 hours ago
06.06.18
Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake)…
 4 hours ago
06.06.18
Schooled: Samuel L. Jackson Demonstrates All The Ways…
 5 hours ago
06.06.18
2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye Called J. Prince to End Drake/Pusha…
 5 hours ago
06.06.18
Watch Issa Rae Roast Kanye At CFDA Awards:…
 5 hours ago
06.06.18
A menu from IHOP in Naples, Florida.
#WordEyeHeard: IHOP Changing Their Name to What? And…
 6 hours ago
06.06.18
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 22 hours ago
06.05.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 22 hours ago
06.05.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 23 hours ago
06.05.18
Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could…
 24 hours ago
06.05.18
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close