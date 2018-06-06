WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Gets Rappers Banned From Wyoming Ranch

As soon as Jackson Hole, Wyoming saw its first rap listening party, it had also seen its last. At least at the Diamond Cross Ranch. Kanye West’s launch of the release party for Ye was an exclusive event for select celebrities and artists, journalists, influencers and more.
TheBlast spoke to Diamond Cross Ranch owner Jane Golliher, where she admitted it was a good opportunity for exposure for the location and to better business but it was also the “most confusing” event they’ve coordinated.
Golliher said it was a “learning curve” because of the music. Ye was originally planned to be hosted inside of the ranch but changed his mind “every 30 minutes” resulting in the party being hosted outside. The volume of the music was cited as the cause of the owner changing her mind in renting it to another potential event by a rapper. She said that the loud music caused several of the ranch’s neighbors to complain about it.
Teton County has strict rules on noise. It has a noise ordinance that after 10 pm, music should be kept at under 80 decibels but the party was supposedly heard to be up to 120 decibels, according to the owner.
Golliher says that “no more rappers” and that events would be hosted at the ranch with “good music”. She went on to say that Ye’s team was undercharged and now thinks she should have charged $50k for it.
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Well the good news is, no rapper was planning on going to Wyoming.
