As soon as Jackson Hole, Wyoming saw its first rap listening party, it had also seen its last. At least at the Diamond Cross Ranch. Kanye West’s launch of the release party for Ye was an exclusive event for select celebrities and artists, journalists, influencers and more.

TheBlast spoke to Diamond Cross Ranch owner Jane Golliher, where she admitted it was a good opportunity for exposure for the location and to better business but it was also the “most confusing” event they’ve coordinated.

Golliher said it was a “learning curve” because of the music. Ye was originally planned to be hosted inside of the ranch but changed his mind “every 30 minutes” resulting in the party being hosted outside. The volume of the music was cited as the cause of the owner changing her mind in renting it to another potential event by a rapper. She said that the loud music caused several of the ranch’s neighbors to complain about it.

Teton County has strict rules on noise. It has a noise ordinance that after 10 pm, music should be kept at under 80 decibels but the party was supposedly heard to be up to 120 decibels, according to the owner.

Golliher says that “no more rappers” and that events would be hosted at the ranch with “good music”. She went on to say that Ye’s team was undercharged and now thinks she should have charged $50k for it.

via VladTV

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Well the good news is, no rapper was planning on going to Wyoming.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Gets Rappers Banned From Wyoming Ranch

#WordEyeHeard: Donald Trump to Fight For His ‘Right’ to Block People on Twitter

#WordEyeHeard: Kanye Called J. Prince to End Drake/Pusha T Beef [VIDEO]

#WordEyeHeard: IHOP Changing Their Name to What? And Why? [VIDEO]

New Video: Blocboy JB “Mamacita”

Kruz Newz: LeBron and Curry Both Say They Will Not Go to White House if They Win

Roc Nation Artist Victory Boyd Stops By Radio One – Dallas And Performs [VIDEO]

New Video: Kevin Gates “Let It Sing”

The Incredibles 2 Movie Hits Theaters June 15 [VIDEO]

Sean Comb Goes ‘Black Panther’ At SHAPE AT&T [VIDEO]

Also On 97.9 The Beat: