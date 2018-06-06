Wavy Pop-Up To Summer 18

Dallas is full of talent, art, and many scenes to explore!

This weekend my friends invited me out to the dopest pop-up shop for local fashion designer English Sportswear created by Johnathan AKA Rell and his partner Al.

The event was held at Dallas’s Culture Club, a retail store that sells sneakers, art, apparel, and toys (not like My Little Pony, but more like the KAWS Companion which some have been sold for up to $5,700!)

Now when I tell you EVERYBODY was ICEY! I mean even the DJ (you can follow on Instagram @slick_vibe ) brought the vibes and really pulled the entire event together. They had a couple of incredible performances as well.

Even though this was Episode 01, I was well impressed by the atmosphere and flow of the show. Not to mention they had some really good lemonade and tons of snacks! (: Anyway, check out the pics for yourself and hopefully I’ll see you at the next pop-up!

