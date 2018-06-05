CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing That It’s Too Dangerous To Listen To While Driving?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Angry Mother Shouting While Cute Girl Listening To Headphones Against Gray Background

Source: Enrique Ramos Lpez / EyeEm / Getty

Did you know that there is a song out there that neuroscientists say can reduce anxiety up to 65%?

In a study, “Weightless” by Marconi Union helped reduce blood pressure, slow the heart rate and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. The song is so effective that it can even make some people drowsy, which is why it’s suggested that you don’t listen to the song while driving.

Listen to the song below:

There are similar songs that can calm your nerves too. Here’s a list from Inc.com.

We Can Fly,” by Rue du Soleil (Café Del Mar)

Canzonetta Sull’aria,” by Mozart

Someone Like You,” by Adele

Pure Shores,” by All Saints

Please Don’t Go,” by Barcelona

Strawberry Swing,” by Coldplay

Watermark,” by Enya

Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix),” by DJ Shah

Electra,” by Airstream

Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing That It’s Too Dangerous To Listen To While Driving? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing That It’s Too Dangerous To Listen To While Driving?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 6 hours ago
06.05.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 6 hours ago
06.05.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 8 hours ago
06.05.18
Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could…
 8 hours ago
06.05.18
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing…
 9 hours ago
06.05.18
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: J Cole’s Childhood Home Vandalized! [VIDEO]
 10 hours ago
06.05.18
Wyoming Ranch Where Kanye Held ‘Ye’ Listening Party…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
What In The K-Pop: Is This Korean Singer…
 13 hours ago
06.05.18
Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 - Backstage
#WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support…
 14 hours ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 18 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close