Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake & Pusha T Beef

Don’t hold your breath for that Drake response to Pusha T.

Houston legend James Prince was promoting his new book The Art & Science Of Respect on Hot 97 when he revealed that Kanye West reached out to him personally to end Drake and Pusha’s beef before things went to far.

Prince and West both consider themselves “family men,” and neither saw the value in having their prized MCs ruin their reputations in the “pig pen.”

At the 29:30 mark of the interview with Ebro, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, Prince explains his current financial issues with Cash Money Records.

J Prince claims Cash Money mismanaged the money. pic.twitter.com/qxvUIMEJE4 — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) June 5, 2018

He says the label owes him and his son Jas Prince for their Drake partnership and he believes the money in question has already been mismanaged and spent.

“It’s no secret that we’re at odds as far as my son’s money is concerned,” said Prince. “Of course, some has been given, (but) all of it is gonna have to be given.”

The Rap-A-Lot founder and CEO added that he views Cash Money founders Baby and Slim as extended family, and he has no ill will towards them. He just wants his money.

Prince added, “Where we’re concerned, I think that they don’t really have it. They done went through it. And now I’m in a road of having a conversation with Universal.”

Cash Money Records has been distributed by Universal Records and Universal Music Group since 1998 and is currently a subsidiary of UMG.

Hit the jump to see Prince talk about the time Al Gore almost got him caught up in a government conspiracy in 2000.

