J. Prince Breaks Down ‘The Art and Science of Respect’ With Angie Ange [Watch]

| 06.04.18
The OG James Prince, better known as J. Prince stopped by to talk to Angie Ange about his new book ‘The Art&Science Of Respect.’ The founder of Rap A Lot records talked about his tough lessons learned growing up in Houston, Texas Ward 5, what made him go from the streets to corporate and how he guided and advised his son Jas Prince who would later discover Drake. And of course his viral thoughts on the lyrical battle between Pusha T and Drake. check it out and get his book!

 

