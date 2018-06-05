In an interview with Big Boy In The Morning, Kanye West revealed that he chose the title ye for his new album because of the word’s significance in the Bible.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you,’” West said. “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

As perfect as the title might be if that were true, it turns out it isn’t.

As The Washington Post’s Jeff Weiss and KingJamesBibleOnline.org point out:

“Ye,” the antiquated pronoun for “you,” hovers somewhere around 40th when it comes to usage.

According to the numbers, “Lord” and “God” are actually the most popular word’s in the universal bestseller.

Check The Facts: “Ye” Isn’t The Most Used Word In The Bible, But Go Off Ye was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: