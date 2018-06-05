CLOSE
Will Smith Hopped On Son Jaden’s ‘ICON’ Remix — And We HAVE. NO. WORDS.

Premiere Of Netflix's 'Bright' - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Mannn, if you thought for a second that Will Smith lost his touch on the mic, then you’re sadly mistaken.

 

We all saw the freestyle big Willie did recently on IG that reminded folks why he was the first rapper to win a Grammy.

 

But on Tuesday, he dropped a clip of his verse to son Jaden Smith‘s “ICON Remix” featuring Nicky Jam and boy oh boy, it’s fire — and in Spanish!

 

 

Will has us all looking at our dads like “Is that all you got?”

 

It’s pretty clear now that both Will and Jaden are icon’s living. No pun intended.

 

But Mr. Smith is just on another stratosphere of talent:

