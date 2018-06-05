Sean Comb Goes ‘Black Panther’ At SHAPE AT&T [PODCAST]

Description: Music Mogul Sean “P.Diddy” Combs was a keynote speaker at Shape AT&T. Speaking on the subject “New Platforms for Artist,” Combs speech should’ve been called “Black Proud & Digital.” [We’ve been called] thugs, slaves. And we’re not slaves, by the way. We’re Kings and Queens. That’s where we were first … and that passion, that’s Revolt.”

John Donovan, CEO of AT&T Communication interviews Sean Combs were they share a common childhood story that helped separate them from the rest while also announcing a new partnership, you can only watch it here first at Tech This Out!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: