The #BirthdayBashATL2018 Do’s And Dont’s

| 06.05.18
Birthday Bash Do's Dont's

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

#BirthdayBashATL2018 is right around the corner and REEC has some important Do’s & Don’ts from the event to ensure you have a great time.

Below is a list of Items that Allowed/Not Allowed in Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Allowed

Coolers

Chairs

Food & Beverage

 

Not Allowed

Tents

Large Umbrellas

Grills

Glass/bottles

Pets

Skateboards, Scooters or Bicycles

Alcohol Beverages of any kind

