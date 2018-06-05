CLOSE
lilD
Home > LilD

Kate Spade, Handbag and Shoe Designer, Dead at 55

4 reads
Leave a comment
kate spade new york Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary With A Pop-Up Party At Their Regent Street Store

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

The American designer Kate Spade was found dead on Tuesday, according to police officials.

The police said that Ms. Spade, 55, was discovered unresponsive at a Park Avenue apartment, where she had hanged herself. She had left a note, but the official did not comment on what it said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:26 a.m.

A housekeeper found Ms. Spade in her bedroom hanging from a red scarf tied to a doorknob, the police said. She was unconscious and the housekeeper called 911.

Ms. Spade’s husband was at the scene. A police spokesman did not know the whereabouts of Ms. Spade’s daughter.

Kate Spade, one of the first of a powerful wave of female American contemporary designers in the 1990s, built a brand on the appeal of clothes and accessories that made women smile. Her cheerful non-restraint struck a chord with consumers, as did her bright prints. She herself was the embodiment of her aesthetic, with her proto-1960s bouffant, nerd glasses, and kooky grin, which masked a business mind that saw the opportunities in becoming a lifestyle brand, almost before the term officially existed.

via NYTimes

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

Kate Spade , kate spade dead , kate spade designer , kate spade suicide

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kate Spade, Handbag and Shoe Designer, Dead at 55

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 - Backstage
#WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support…
 3 hours ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 7 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 15 hours ago
06.04.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 16 hours ago
06.04.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 16 hours ago
06.04.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 22 hours ago
06.04.18
Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With…
 22 hours ago
06.04.18
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Janet Jackson Called Police for Welfare Check…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Arrested?!? [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
J. Prince Says He Made An OG Call…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close